‘Sex and the City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Renewal Fate Revealed by HBO Max

The Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… earned a second season at HBO Max on Tuesday. The show debuted in December 2021 and featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles from the original series. David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, Sarita Choudhury, and the late Willie Garson also starred in Season 1.

Carrie Bradshaw‘s (Parker) life took a surprising turn in the new series after Mr. Big (Noth) died from a heart attack. The premiere episode drew plenty of attention for how he died, which came after a strenuous workout on a Peloton bike. Noth was set to appear in the Season 1 finale when Bradshaw went back to Paris, but the scene was ultimately cut. In December, Noth was accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women. Bradshaw, Nixon, and Davis later issued a statement supporting his alleged victims. Noth denied the allegations.

And Just Like That… was created by Darren Star and developed by Michael Patrick King. Parker, Nixon, Davis, and King will return as executive producers for Season 2. HBO Max did not set a premiere date for the new season. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors,” King said. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back.”

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max, added. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

Before the renewal news came in, there were several reports in December that the allegations against Noth torpedoed interest in renewing the show. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped,” a source told Us Weekly. “Everyone is raw.” Thankfully for fans of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, their story will continue after all.

Sex and the City was inspired by the book and essays by Candace Bushnell. The series also spawned two hit films in 2008 and 2010. A prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, aired on The CW in 2013 and 2014. All episodes of the original Sex and the City are available to stream on HBO Max.