Sarah Jessica Parker and ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Stars Breaks Silence on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are “deeply saddened” to hear the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth. The And Just Like That… trio broke their silence Monday in a joint statement shared to social media, offering their support to the women who had come forward with their stories.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the actresses began. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” The allegations against Noth broke just last week, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing two separate, yet similar, accounts of being assaulted by Noth.

One woman claimed the actor allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004 after meeting through her work at the time. Another woman claimed Noth invited her to his New York City apartment in 2015 for dinner and drinks after meeting at her work as a server at a local nightclub. There, Noth allegedly assaulted the woman.

Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, denied both accounts in a statement, calling both encounters “consensual.” He said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Friday, a third woman came forward to allege sexual assault against Noth. In a report by The Daily Beast, the woman claims Noth assaulted her while she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010 when she was 18. Noth also denied her allegations through a representative, saying in a statement, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.” Monday, Universal Television and CBS confirmed that Noth will no longer film episodes of The Equalizer, although he will appear in one upcoming episode that has already been filmed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.