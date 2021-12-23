How ‘Sex and the City’ Said Goodbye to Willie Garson’s Character in ‘And Just Like That…’

Actor Willie Garson died earlier this year, and the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, just said goodbye to his character in a heartbreaking manner. Garson had been battling pancreatic cancer and died in September after reportedly experiencing a short illness. The star appeared in many iconic TV show but was often most well-known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, a role he reprised in the revival. [Please note: Spoilers Below for And Just Like That…]

In Episode 3 of the new HBO Max series, it is revealed that Stanford left for Tokyo without telling Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), his best friend for the past few decades. Following the death of her husband, Mr. Big, Stanford explained in a letter that he couldn’t face Carrie and cause her anymore sadness. “Dearest Carrie, By the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo. I couldn’t tell you – not without crying. And you have had enough crying,” he wrote. In addition to leaving the country so he could manage a budding TikTok star, Stanford also asked his husband Anthony (Mario Cantone) for a divorce. “I don’t get it – we were so happy,” Anthony told Carrie.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, an HBO/HBO Max spokesperson spoke highly of Garson, saying he was a “bright light” to everyone he encountered. “Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the statement continued. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years.We are deeply saddened to learn of hispassing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Parker took to Instagram, following Garson’s death, to memorialize her late friend with photos and a heartfelt statement. “It’s been unbearable,” she began. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Parker added, “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”