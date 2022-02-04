Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show’s recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared.”

Parker then went on to say, “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.” While the actress has refuted the notion of there being a feud between Cattrall and the rest of the cast, Cattrall has not been shy about her issues and disinterest in ever again being part of the Sex and the City franchise. Notably, Parker is not the only one to address Cattrall’s And Just Like That absence lately. While speaking to Variety, franchise creator Michael Patrick King was asked about Cattrall, and if the door would be “open” for her to return as Samantha in future projects or a potential Season 2 of the revival, presuming the series was picked up again. King replied with a decisive “No.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

King explained, “Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said.” This seems to be in reference to the past comments that Cattrall has made. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction… Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha,” King added. He then affirmed, “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.” Notably, while Cattrall has not been present, Samatha’s presence has still been felt, as Parker’s character has texted with her on occasion.

After And Just Like That… was announced, a fan commented on social media, saying that they “will miss Kim/Samantha,” as it was already understood Cattrall wouldn’t be returning. According to Elle, Parker replied to the fan by writing, “We will too. We loved her so. X.”

Another fan then made a comment about the two women not liking one another, to which Parker clarified her position. “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.” Finally, after some fans made suggestions for replacing Samantha with a new actress, Parker made it clear this was not happening. “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.”