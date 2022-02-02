‘And Just Like That’ Showrunner Reveals Why Kim Cattrall Isn’t Welcome to Return

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has been noticeably absent from the show’s HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, and now the series showrunner has revealed why she isn’t welcome to return. While speaking to Variety, franchise creator Michael Patrick King was asked about Cattrall, and if the door would be “open” for her to return as Samantha in future projects or a potential Season 2 of the revival, presuming the series was picked up again. King replied with a decisive, “No.”

He then explained, “Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said.” This seems to be in reference to past comments that Cattrall has made, as well as her longstanding feud with series star Sarah Jessica Parker. “The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction… Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha,” King added. He then affirmed, “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.” Notably, while Cattrall has not been present, Samatha’s presence has still been felt, as Parker’s character has texted with her on occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Samantha was Sex and the City‘s most sexually open and liberated character and was close friends with Carrie. However, the real-life relationship between Cattrall and Parker has reportedly soured over the years. This seems to be the cause of Cattrall not being part of the new series. After And Just Like That… was announced, a fan commented on social media, saying that they “will miss Kim/Samantha.”

According to Elle, Parker replied, “We will too. We loved her so. X.” Another fan then made a comment about the two women not liking one another, to which Parker clarified her position. “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Finally, after some fans made suggestions for replacing Samantha with a new actress, Parker made it clear this was not happening. “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.” At this time, fans can stream the first five episodes of And Just Like That exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes launching on Thursdays. As for Cattrall, she will next star as the narrator of How I Met Your Father, a new Hulu spinoff of How I Met Your Mother.