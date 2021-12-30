‘And Just Like That’: Cynthia Nixon Reveals the One Aspect of ‘Sex and the City’ She Wanted to Fix for Reboot

And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon has revealed the one aspect of Sex and the City that she wanted to fix for the new HBO reboot. In a recent interview with News Corp, published by Herald Sun, Nixon clarified that there were many gender and racial deficiencies that she wanted to make sure did not continue in the revival.

“The more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board,” Nixon told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very proud of the original series – despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender,” she went on to say, adding that she saw And Just Like That as a chance to rectify things Sex and the City fell short on. “It’s part of the reason we wanted to do the show – to go back and [undo] the things that we really got wrong,” she said. “As wonderful as SATC is, to do that show right now would be incredibly tone-deaf. So I was really worried that the transformation wouldn’t be big enough, and my fears are very allayed. We want to be here to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people.”

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, the creator Sex and the City, and it brings back many of the show’s original stars, as well as some new cast members. Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), among others, join the returning main cast. Chris Noth’s Mr. Big returned for the new series as well, and it has been reported that John Corbett’s Aidan will also turn up.

The cavalcade of beloved Sex and the City stars who’ve returned for And Just Like That… doesn’t end yet, however, as four other characters have turned up. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson all appear in the revival. In Sex and the City, Cantone played Anthony Marentino, a stylist and friend of Charlotte’s. Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s best friend who married Anthony in the second Sex and the City movie. Eigenberg played Steve, Miranda’s husband, and Handler played Harry, Charlotte’s husband. The first five episodes of And Just Like That are now streaming on HBO Max.