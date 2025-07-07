3 Best Movies Peacock Just Added for July 2025

While Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is best known right now for its many ongoing reality TV hits—thank you, Love Island USA—it’s got plenty of great movies to go around.

With tons added every month, it can be hard to know what’s actually worth your time. Check out these three titles just added for July on your next movie night.

Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese’s iconic mob drama chronicling the life of real-life gangster (and later informant) Henry Hill is watchable over and over again. Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci lead the ensemble cast of this stone-cold classic, which was nominated for six Oscars is often considered one of the greatest movies ever made.

Drop

While this enthralling mystery doesn’t hit the streamer until Friday, July 11, make sure to seek it out when it’s available. Happy Death Day creator Christopher Landon returned to theaters earlier this year with this one-room-thriller starring Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) as a single mom on her first date in some time after the death of her abusive husband. But when someone in the restaurant starts using her phone’s AirDrop feature to blackmail her and threaten her son’s life, she wonders who in the restaurant could be responsible—and if her date is as charming and innocent as he seems. Drop is kind of the ideal lazy day streaming watch: campy, well-acted, and not too complex.

Tropic Thunder

While not every bit of Tropic Thunder has aged well, this satirical action-comedy starring Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. is still endlessly quotable. Our three leads play a group of snooty, pompous actors commissioned to make a Vietnam War film, shot in the middle of the jungle in Thailand. But when the director of the movie dies in an accident, the three actors have to man up and find their way out of the jungle on their own, while dealing with several members of the heroin-pushing Flaming Dragon gang during their journey. Keep an eye out for an amazing cameo sequence from Tom Cruise and Bill Hader.