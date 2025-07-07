21 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (July 7)

Netflix subscribers will have nearly two dozen new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals to stream this week.

The streaming giant is checking even more titles off the July 2025 content list, bringing subscribers everything from the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-starring 2018 film A Star Is Born to a new installment of its original documentary series Trainwreck.

The new titles will begin arriving in the streaming library Tuesday, and include other series and films like Quarterback Season 2, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, and Mad Max: Fury Road. They join earlier additions this month such as The Sandman Season 2, Mr. Robot Seasons 1 through 4, and several Mission: Impossible movies.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Quarterback: Season 2

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 8

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “The hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to three quarterbacks across the 2024-25 NFL season – showing all the ups and downs of navigating one of the toughest positions in sports, both on and off the field. Follow along as cameras go behind the scenes for the first time with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) and follow Season 1 fan-favorite Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.”

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In 2012, A teenage girl in the small Dutch town of Haren creates a Facebook event for her sixteenth birthday party, but mistakenly makes it public instead of private. Inspired by a love of the Hollywood movie Project X, Dutch teenagers make the event go viral, and soon tens of thousands of people sign up to come to the party.

Despite warnings, police and local authorities don’t think anyone will turn up. No provisions are made to entertain the masses of young people who arrive in Haren, and the party soon explodes into a full-blown riot.”

Building The Band

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

Renowned artist Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) will serve as mentor and judge. Joining her on the judging panel are music experts Liam Payne (One Direction) and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child), together bringing their unparalleled expertise and personal band experience to the competition. Adding to the excitement, AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys) will host the series.”

Leviathan

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 10

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Set in a war-torn reimagining of 1914, Leviathan follows Alek, a fugitive prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and Deryn Sharp, a daring young girl disguised as a boy to serve in the British Air Service. When fate throws them together aboard the HMS Leviathan, a massive, living airship made from genetically engineered creatures, they embark on a world-changing adventure that will challenge everything they know about war, loyalty, and identity. Blending sweeping action, high-altitude battles, and emotional storytelling, Leviathan explores how two unlikely teens can rewrite history in a world on the brink of collapse.”

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding

Premiere Date: Friday, July 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 7/8/25

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 7/9/25

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/10/25

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/11/25

Aap Jaisa Koi (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Cops (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

What’s leaving this week?

The Pearsons are officially leaving Netflix this week. On Tuesday, all six seasons of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us are scheduled to depart the Netflix streaming library, with even more departures scheduled in the following days.

Leaving 7/13/25

Life or Something Like It

Leaving 7/15/25

Barbie

Leaving 7/16/25

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga