Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn’t Immediately Call 911 After Mr. Big’s Heart Attack

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving her take on the And Just Like That… moment that sparked a heated debate after the series premiere back in December. During her Watch What Happens Live appearance Monday, host Andy Cohen asked the Sex and the City star to share her response with fans who thought Carrie Bradshaw should have called 911 immediately upon walking in on Mr. Big having a fatal heart attack.

“I always think of that particular moment, as there have been a few in the show in its previous title, that it’s suspended animation. It’s this moment where everything stops, and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife,” Parker explained, giving Carrie credit for getting to the phone “at some point.”

Walking through the moment on the show, Parker explained, “In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive. And then she, you know, came to her senses I’m gonna say after about two to three seconds” and called 911. Unfortunately, it was too late, and Mr. Big passed away, setting Carrie up to be single for the rest of the reboot.

Parker also addressed Monday how Samantha’s brief And Just Like That… text message cameo worked in the absence of Kim Cattrall, the role’s original actress. “Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be,” Parker shared.

“I thought that in typical [executive producer] Michael Patrick [King] fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect, and love and affection for that character, and I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it’s too painful,” she continued.

Parker also weighed in on John Corbett’s red herring during filming when he told fans Aidan Shaw would be appearing on the reboot, despite not appearing to reprise his role. “It was fun for him to say that,” Parker said. “He actually reached out very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, ‘No, no, no, I mean, it’s a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.’” That doesn’t mean that Corbett won’t be making an appearance on the HBO show, with Parker calling it “possible.”