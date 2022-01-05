‘And Just Like That’ Makes Decision on Upcoming Chris Noth Scene Amid Allegations

A brief scene featuring Chris Noth in the season finale of And Just Like That… has reportedly been deleted after the former Law & Order star was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Noth returned as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband Mr. Big for the premiere of the Sex and the City sequel series for HBO Max, only to have his character die in shocking, very controversial, fashion. A week after the premiere was released on HBO Max, two women accused him of sexual assault in separate incidents. Noth has denied the allegations.

Although Big died, the Feb. 3 finale will include a scene of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) going to Paris to spread Big’s ashes into the Seine, reports TVLine. The sequence was to include a brief scene where Big appears to Carrie. Sources told TVLine the producers decided the scene was not necessary since the scene was about Carrie finding closure after Big’s death through spreading his ashes. One insider noted that the final edit of the episode was not complete before the allegations against Noth surfaced. The actor did fly to Paris to shoot the short scene with Parker in person.

The first allegations against Noth surfaced in The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 16, when the outlet published interviewed with two women identified as Zoe and Lily. They accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth denied their allegations and claimed his encounters with the women were “consensual.”

A few days later, another woman identified as Ava accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2010 in an interview with The Daily Beast. Noth also denied Ava’s allegation through a representative, who called her claims a “complete fabrication.” A fourth woman, singer Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of assaulting her in 2002. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of acting inappropriately on the Law & Order set.

Since the allegations surfaced, Noth was fired from his CBS show The Equalizer. Peloton also pulled a commercial featuring the actor that referenced Big’s death on And Just Like That. Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon also released a joint statement supporting the alleged victims. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the actors said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.