Will ‘Sex and the City … And Just Like That’ Receive Season 2 Renewal Amid Chris Noth Allegations?

The future of the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… is reportedly in danger after actor allegations of sexual assault by actor Chris Noth surfaced. Discussions to grant the show an early second season renewal have reportedly stopped since the Noth allegations overshadowed the show itself. At least four women have accused Noth of sexual misconduct. Noth has denied any wrongdoing.

“There was so much excitement around the show that a second season was all-but-guaranteed,” a source told Radar Online Thursday. Members of the cast and crew were allegedly leaving their spring schedules open to film a second season because they were “sure they would be shooting again.” However, talks with HBO “have suddenly gone silent” due to the allegations against Noth and the negative critical response. The show is “dead,” the source claimed.

Another source made similar comments to Us Weekly this week. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped,” the magazine’s source said. “Everyone is raw.”

On Dec. 16, the day HBO Max released the third episode of And Just Like That…, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations from two women, identified as Zoe and Lily, who accused Noth of sexually assaulting them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth called the allegations “categorically false” and said his encounters with the women were “consensual.”

Later, The Daily Beast published an interview with a woman identified as Ava, who claimed Noth sexually assaulted her at a New York City restaurant in 2010. Noth called Ava’s allegation a “complete fabrication” in a statement released by his representative. On Dec. 23, singer Lisa Gentile accused Noth of assaulting her in 2002 and threatening to ruin her career if she spoke out about it at the time. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also claimed Noth behaved inappropriately on the set of Law & Order.

In the wake of the allegations, Noth was dropped by A3 Artists Agency and fired from CBS’ The Equalizer. Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a statement to show support for the alleged victims. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The stars have not commented on the allegations since, but an insider told Us Weekly Parker was “blindsided” and had “no idea” before the women spoke out. “She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” the insider said of Parker. “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That… were released on HBO Max on Dec. 9, with Noth’s Mr. Big character dying of a heart attack in the premiere. New episodes of the series are released on HBO Max Thursdays. The streaming platform is also home to the original Sex and the City series.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.