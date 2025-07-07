3 Best Movies Prime Video Just Added for July 2025

With Prime Day starting tomorrow, most Amazon customers are probably thinking about whatever kitchen gadget or home improvement tool they’re looking to snag for cheap.

But don’t forget about Prime Video, the company’s streaming service that’s absolutely stacked with movies—and more are added every month. Here are three of the best movies added to the streamer this July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue Velvet

Play video

Don’t know about you, but we’re still mourning David Lynch, who passed away earlier this year at 78. The iconic director’s style was often imitated but never duplicated, and this movie is a great place to start. A young college student finds a severed ear in a field, which eventually leads him to meet a mysterious nightclub singer (Isabella Rossellini) and subsequently get wrapped up in a chilling conspiracy. Expect the unexpected.

No Country for Old Men

Play video

This 2007 Western crime drama from the Coen Brothers, based on the 2005 novel by Cormac McCarthy, is widely considered their magnum opus and one of the best films this century. Josh Brolin stars as a Vietnam War veteran who finds a large sum of money in the desert, and Javier Bardem appears as the chilling human embodiment of evil who’s trying to get the money back.

The Apartment

Play video

Billy Wilder’s 1960 rom-com is often considered one of the greatest movies of all time, with ten Oscar nominations and five wins. C.C. “Bud” Baxter (played by Jack Lemmon) is an insurance clerk trying to climb the corporate ladder. To win favor with his bosses, he allows them all to use his apartment to have their extramarital affairs. Along the way, he becomes attracted to the building’s elevator operator (Shirley MacLaine)—unaware that she is already having her own affair with his company’s personnel director.