'Raising Dion' Canceled, and Fans Are Lashing out at Netflix
Another Netflix show was shown out the exit door early, as Raising Dion was canceled on Tuesday. The science fiction series only ran two seasons, long enough to develop a passionate following. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment at the news.
Series star Sammi Haney shared the news with fans on Instagram, alongside screenshots showing Raising Dion's Netflix Top 10 chart positions in the weeks after Season 2 was released on Feb. 1. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED," Haney wrote. "Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Raising Dion debuted on Netflix in October 2019 and was created by Carol Barbee (Dash & Lily, UnREAL, Falling Skies). The series starred Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Warren, a widowed mother raising her son while managing his superhero abilities. Ja'Siah Young starred as the titular Dion, alongside Jazmyn Simon as Nicole's sister Kat. Haney played Dion's best friend, Esperanza Jimenez, while Jason Ritter played Dion's godfather Pat Rollins. Griffin Robert Falkner played Brayden Mills, while Ali Ahn played scientist Suzanne Wu.
Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was an executive producer and had a recurring role as Nicole's late husband, Mark. The series was adapted from the comic series by Dennis Liu. Darren grant and Liu directed multiple episodes and were among the executive producers.
The second season started two years after the events in the first season, with Dion learning more about his powers with his mother's support. Season 2 also introduced Rome Flynn as Tevin Wakefield, Dion's new trainer and Nicole's love interest. "What drew me to the show is everything the show represents, the representation on the show, the actors on the show, working with Alisha and Ja'Siah and any other characters there, because I was a fan of the show initially, anyway," Flynn told BET when asked what attracted him to the show.
Raising Dion fans also loved the series, which explains the outpouring of frustration after its cancelation. Scroll on to see the response to the news.
They done cancelled raising dion and me and the kids are PISSED.— Ze Dora Milaje (@CheeksNdTweets) April 28, 2022
"Netflix cancelled Raising Dion after season 2, keeping right along with their trend of canning good content after 2 seasons," a fan chimed in.
So raising dion is up for grabs 👀👀 who’s interested? @PrimeVideo @Disney @hbomax #SaveRaisingDion https://t.co/LUx1tO5Nfr— Jen / eragon remake pls (@safragon) April 26, 2022
"Honestly, so disappointed in [Netflix] right now! Seriously considering cancelling my subscription! Found out the other day that they cancelled Archive 81, a seriously amazing show, and now I'm finding out they cancelled Raising Dion?!" one fan wrote.
I am fucking pissed and heartbroken that Raising Dion is canceled. the cast warned us that this could happen if Netflix don’t get enough people watching the show but I had faith that we’d be able to pull through. UGH! No we need to make enough social media noise about this idc— ♛ Bella (Villain Era) (@rauhling_bizzle) April 27, 2022
"I'm disappointed [Netflix]," one fan wrote. "[Raising Dion] was such a great family show, and we don't have too many for middle schoolers to choose from on TV. My daughters loved watching it as a family; the show entertained even my husband. Please bring back a season 3 of Raising Dion."
Raising Dion
I need a season 3 please 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/wblYGBcb56— H¥BRID (@its_thriller) April 21, 2022
"Netflix canceled Raising Dion, and they wonder why they lost millions of subscribers. F— y'all, my pretty is a— is going to HBO Max and Amazon Prime," one person wrote.
They cancelled Raising Dion…. pic.twitter.com/LirpugTaOW— Ken Bowers (@ken_squirrel) April 26, 2022
"So Raising Dion has been cancelled. For f—s sake [Netflix], why am I subscribed to your service when you keep cancelling shows after a few seasons? What's the point in watching anything knowing it's probably just going to be cancelled before a resolution of the story." one fan complained.
netflix really canceled raising dion pic.twitter.com/TvK6GWv1wB— lay’s wild side (@yellowtapestan) April 26, 2022
"Oh, no, Sammi! I am so truly sorry to hear this," one fan wrote on Haney's Instagram page. "It is so amazing how many lives you have touched and inspired with your awesome performance and talent. I know that there will be many good things coming your way. I can't wait to see what you do next! Hugs!"