'Raising Dion' Canceled, and Fans Are Lashing out at Netflix

Another Netflix show was shown out the exit door early, as Raising Dion was canceled on Tuesday. The science fiction series only ran two seasons, long enough to develop a passionate following. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment at the news.

Series star Sammi Haney shared the news with fans on Instagram, alongside screenshots showing Raising Dion's Netflix Top 10 chart positions in the weeks after Season 2 was released on Feb. 1. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED," Haney wrote. "Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"

Raising Dion debuted on Netflix in October 2019 and was created by Carol Barbee (Dash & Lily, UnREAL, Falling Skies). The series starred Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Warren, a widowed mother raising her son while managing his superhero abilities. Ja'Siah Young starred as the titular Dion, alongside Jazmyn Simon as Nicole's sister Kat. Haney played Dion's best friend, Esperanza Jimenez, while Jason Ritter played Dion's godfather Pat Rollins. Griffin Robert Falkner played Brayden Mills, while Ali Ahn played scientist Suzanne Wu.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was an executive producer and had a recurring role as Nicole's late husband, Mark. The series was adapted from the comic series by Dennis Liu. Darren grant and Liu directed multiple episodes and were among the executive producers.

The second season started two years after the events in the first season, with Dion learning more about his powers with his mother's support. Season 2 also introduced Rome Flynn as Tevin Wakefield, Dion's new trainer and Nicole's love interest. "What drew me to the show is everything the show represents, the representation on the show, the actors on the show, working with Alisha and Ja'Siah and any other characters there, because I was a fan of the show initially, anyway," Flynn told BET when asked what attracted him to the show.

Raising Dion fans also loved the series, which explains the outpouring of frustration after its cancelation. Scroll on to see the response to the news.