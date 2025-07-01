Sketch Comedy Series From Beloved ‘SNL’ Alum Now Streaming on Netflix

Portlandia, regarded as one of the best sketch-comedies of all-time, is now streaming on Netflix.

All eight seasons and 77 episodes of the hilarious IFC series, co-created by Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, arrived on the streaming platform Tuesday.

Running for a total of eight seasons on IFC from 2011 until 2018, Portlandia satirized the lifestyles of the residents of Portland, Oregon. During the show’s run, Armisen and Brownstein took on various roles, including Fred and Carrie, with Armisen also notably portraying Candace, co-owner of the Women and Women First bookstore, while Brownstein starred as Andy, a men’s rights activist. They were joined by a roster of recurring guest stars that included Ed Begley Jr., Jeff Goldblum, Natasha Lyonne, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kyle MacLachlan, who portrayed Portlandia’s mayor.

With beloved sketches like Season 1’s “Put A Bird On It!” and Season 4’s “911 Beets Emergency,” Season 2’s “The Knot Store,” and more, Portlandia not only struck comedy gold, but also quickly established itself as one of the best sketch comedies in recent years. The show holds an impressive 81% audience score and 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Australian’s Geordie Gray dubbed the show a “refreshingly laid-back sketch-comedy,” while the Los Angeles Times’ Robert Lloyd described Portlandia as “funny and charming.” Verne Gay wrote for Newsday that the series “Brownstein and Armisen move so effortlessly between characters, then execute their riffs, tics, styles and voices with such skilled abandon that before long this doesn’t seem like satire any longer but a fun house mirror reflection of intensely real people.”

The show also received high praise from sitcom great Jerry Seinfeld, who told Vulture in 2014, “It’s just too beyond brilliant…I think that’s the best comedy on TV right now, and it’s easily one of the best comedies of all time.”

All of that praise transformed into numerous accolades, with Portlandia winning a total of eight major awards, including a Peabody in 2012 and multiple Primetime Emmys, throughout its eight-season run. I received numerous other nominations.

All eight seasons of Portlandia are now streaming on Netflix alongside other fresh July arrivals including Mom Seasons 1 through 8 and Yellowjackets Season 2, as well as hit films like White Chicks, Captain Phillips, 17 Again, and several Mission: Impossible movies.