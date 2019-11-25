‘Raising Dion’: Will Alisha Wainwright and Michael B. Jordan’s Netflix Series Return for Season 2?

Raising Dion, which debuted on Oct. 4, has struck a chord with its audience in a time where superheroes and villains are reigning supreme. The show stars Alisha Wainwright and Michael B. Jordan, who also serves as executive producer, while Ja’Siah Young takes on the namesake character as the eight-year-old superhero.

With the show hitting Netflix a little more than a month and a half ago, there has yet to be any official announcement as to whether or not the streaming service will pick up Raising Dion for a second season. As of this writing, there is no second season renewed, but that shouldn’t worry fans of the show. Netflix typically waits to see how a season performs before making a decision. An announcement could take up to two months after the initial release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That being said, Raising Dion set itself up for a strong storyline if it does get renewed by Netflix. The first season included nine episodes. With the storyline centered on the development of the young super hero, the first season capped off with a cliffhanger that set up the potential season two enemy. There are also plenty of ongoing storylines that will be ripe for the picking if and when a second season drops, including the quest to bring Dion’s father back.

When the series was first announced, Netflix’s VP of original content spoke very highly of the concept. In an interview with Variety, Holland suggested this series will take on a different angle than what comic book fans are accustomed to.

“We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother,” said Holland. “Michael B. Jordan is an exciting and dynamic talent, and I’m excited to see him, Macro, Carol and the team translate Dennis’ unique vision to television.”

One of the show’s stars, Wainwright, has seen her name all over the media recently after she was spotted holding hands with Justin Timberlake. The two are co-stars in an upcoming movie, Palmer, and were seen together in New Orleans after a day of filming. There has yet to be any official comment from either of the parties on the subject. Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel, and reportedly share pre-nup that has a heavy clause in it regarding infidelity if the reports turn out to be true.