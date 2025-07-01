All 8 Seasons of Hit 2010s CBS Show Now Streaming on Netflix

A 2010s CBS show is now streaming on Netflix.

The streamer has revealed upcoming titles for July 2025, and sitcom Mom is included.

All eight seasons of the Allison Janney and Anna Faris-led series are streaming now. Mom kicked off July 1, along with other titles such as 17 Again, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, the Mission: Impossible films, The Notebook, White Chicks, and Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Mom is also streaming on Hulu and Disney+, but now that it’s streaming on Netflix as well, more people will get a chance to rewatch it or watch it for the first time.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, Mom premiered in 2013 and ran for eight seasons before ending in May 2021. The series follows a dysfunctional mother/daughter duo who were estranged for years and struggled with addiction before deciding to live together by trying to stay sober. Janney and Faris led an ensemble cast that also included Matt Jones, Sadie Calvano, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, French Stewart, Nate Corddry, Spencer Daniels, and Mimi Kennedy, among others.

Throughout its run, Mom was nominated for 12 Emmys, with Janney winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015. In September 2020, Faris announced she would be leaving the sitcom. Instead of Mom continuing on in her absence, CBS announced shortly after that the series would be ending after its eighth season.

Pictured Left to right: Mimi Kennedy as Marjorie and Anna Faris as Christy (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Mom is the latest CBS series to stream on Netflix. NCIS, S.W.A.T., Fire Country, Young Sheldon, and How I Met Your Mother are also available to watch on the platform. What this means for Mom streaming on Hulu and Disney+ is unknown, but a lot of shows, including CBS series also streaming on Netflix, are streaming on other platforms so it’s likely nothing will change. But fans may want to keep an eye out just in case. At least fans have another way to watch Mom that isn’t on Hulu and Disney+.

Those who have been wanting to watch Mom but have not had the means to or want to rewatch the series can do so now on Netflix. All eight seasons are currently streaming. They are also streaming on Hulu and Disney+, so there are a few options to watch Mom and see why it did so well during its run on CBS.