Netflix’s Superhero Series Just Soared to No. 1 Spot

Netflix’s hit superhero series Raising Dion recently debuted new episodes, which made it soar to the number one spot on the streamer’s Top 10 list. Season 2 of the series dropped on Feb. 1 and quickly landed in the top position on Netflix’s charts. Currently, it has slipped to the number three, coming in behind All Of Us Are Dead and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a single mother who raises her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young ) after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The family’s world is flipped upside down again, with Dion beginning to manifest numerous superhero-like abilities. Nicole is forced to do everything in her power to keep Dion’s powers a secret, while also trying to raise him with a normal life. She gets support in Season 1 from Pat (Jason Ritter), her husband’s best friend, but the season ends with revelations that change Nicole and Dion’s lives yet again, and leaving them to wonder who they can trust.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixReporter/status/1489338287605096448?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Raising Dion Season 2 adds actor Rome Flynn to the cast, playing Dion’s new BIONA trainer, Tevin, who just might have a budding romance with Nicole. Speaking to BET.com about the new season, Wainwright explained, “Two years have passed, and Nicole and Dion have settled into some semblance of a normal life. And so when you bring in Tevin, I think, at first, she’s not very excited about him because she’s wary of powered people. But as time goes on, she starts to realize that she needs a village to raise her kid and that Tevin is a great role model because he lets Dion be himself.”

Flynn also spoke with the outlet, and shared why he wanted to take on the role of Tevin. “What drew me to the show is everything the show represents, the representation on the show, the actors on the show, working with Alisha and Ja’Siah and any other characters there, because I was a fan of the show initially, anyway,” the 31-year-old offered. “And also, in my journey of acting, I’ve done a bunch of projects where I’m like, ‘Cool, that’s tailored towards certain genres or groups,’ but never anything I could actually have any of my nephews, or even my daughter, watch.”

The actor continued, “They never watch me in anything, so they can watch me in this and, all of a sudden, I’m cool again. That’s all this is about. I’m just trying to be cool with all the little kids in my life. I don’t want awards. I just want to be cool and for them to think I’m cool.” Raising Dion is now streaming on Netflix.