Major ‘The Bear’ Character Quits the Restaurant in Season 4 Finale

Say it ain’t so, cuzzo.

At the end of the fourth season of FX’s hit drama The Bear, one of the series’ protagonists quits the restaurant for good.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR SEASON FOUR OF THE BEAR FOLLOW.

At the end of the tenth episode, “Goodbye,” Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) updates the restaurant’s ownership agreement to place control of the restaurant in the hands of Sugar, Richie, and Sydney—effectively firing himself from his own restaurant.

In typical fashion for The Bear, the episode was almost entirely one long therapy session slash no-holds-barred argument. Carmy broke the news to Syd and Richie after a conversation that involved plenty of screaming.

The previous episode saw Syd receiving a call from Sugar’s husband Pete that Carmy left himself out of their ownership agreement, and the finale sees her confronting him about it.

Carmy confesses that he knew she had a secret offer to leave The Bear and helm her own restaurant, which she turned down. He praises her work ethic and tells her he looks up to him—a poignant reversal for the two from season 1, when Syd idolized Carmy to the point that she traveled across the country to eat his food.

“Any chance of any kind of good in this building, it started when you walked in, and any possibility of it surviving, it’s with you,” Carmy tells her in the finale. “I believe in you more than I’ve ever believed in myself…because you’re The Bear.”

The series has not yet been renewed for a fifth season for all sorts of reasons—middling reviews for season 3 and 4, gradually declining viewership, Jeremy Allen White’s rise to movie stardom—but given the show’s history of Emmy wins, a fifth and final season seems like a safe bet.

All ten episodes of The Bear season four are streaming now on Hulu.