'Raising Dion' Season 2 Cast Grows as 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Alum and 3 Other Join

Netflix's super hero drama Raising Dion has added four high-profile new cast members for its second season. According to a report by Deadline, Rome Flynn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner and Josh Ventura have all joined the cast. The announcements are a good sign for fans who want to see the next installment of the Netflix original series soon.

Alisha Wainwright and Ja'Siah Young return as the starring mother-son duo of Raising Dion Season 2. Other returning cast members include Jazmyn Simon and Sammi Haney, while recurring actors Ali Ahn and Griffin Robert Faulkner have both been promoted to regulars. On Tuesday, reporters learned about the four newcomers to the show, and learned that production on the second season is now underway. It is reportedly filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans likely know Flynn best from How to Get Away with Murder, Davis from Genius, Bonner from Sweet Magnolias and Ventura from P-Valley. It is not clear what roles they will be playing on Raising Dion, which is based on a comic book by Dennis Liu.

Raising Dion tells the story of Nicole (Wainwright) and her 7-year-old son Dion (Young) mourning the death of Nicole's husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). In the course of the series, Dion begins to manifest superpowers, and Nicole immediately tries to keep them secret. On top of the usual struggles of single motherhood, Nicole must now protect Dion from antagonists looking to exploit her son's gifts.

It is not clear whether Jordan will return as Mark for more flashback sequences, but the roles of the new cast members have been revealed. Flynn will play a former Olympic track coach named Tevin Wakefield, who will reportedly try to train Dion to hone his abilities. Davis will play 15-year-old Janelle Carr, who is new in Biona as she tries to manage her "behavioral issues" under her mother's supervision. Bonner will play Janelle's mother Simone Carr.

Finally, Ventura will reportedly play David Marsh, the new VP of Operations for Biona with a personal agenda of his own. All of this gives fans plenty of hints about where Season 2 of the drama is headed, but there are likely just as many surprises still in store.



Raising Dion Season 1 was one of the top 10 most popular Netflix original series of 2019, and expectations for the new installment are high. So far, there is no release date scheduled for Season 2.