Alisha Wainwright Breaks Instagram Silence to Celebrate ‘Raising Dion’ Renewal

Alisha Wainwright may have gone on a social media break following her scandal with Justin Timberlake, but the actor has finally made her return. On Jan. 2, Wainwright returned to Instagram to post the news that Season 2 of her Netflix series Raising Dion is officially on the way.

Wainwright revealed the news by posting a clip of an artist, Senegalese painter Bou Bou, creating a mural depicting her Raising Dion character Nicole cradling her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young). The actor kept her message about the show’s renewal short and sweet.

“Season 2 of #RaisingDion on the way,” she wrote along with a slew of purple heart emojis.

Variety reported on Jan. 2 that Netflix had renewed the drama for a second season. Season 2 will reportedly be comprised of eight one-hour episodes, with production for the series set to begin sometime this year. It’s unclear when the season will premiere on the streaming service.

Season 1 of Raising Dion originally premiered in October and was met with much critical acclaim. The show follows Nicole (Wainwright) as she raises her young son with supernatural powers, Dion, following the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). Back in October, Wainwright spoke with BlackFilm about the series, and she opened up about what makes Raising Dion so very special.

“I think a lot of things make Raising Dion special. Primarily, you’ve never seen a kid young, who is this young and black, with superpowers, in a TV show,” she told the publication. “And then also the fact that you’re getting a superhero story through the eyes of a single mother. In these superhero stories, parents and family are often kind of either not a part of the story, or they don’t know about what’s going on. I think it’s a unique perspective to have a young mother kind of watching her kids grow up with these extra ordinary abilities.”

As previously mentioned, Wainwright’s post about Raising Dion Season 2 marks the first time that she’s posted on Instagram since the scandal involving her and Timberlake (aside from some brief posts on her Instagram Story). In late November, the pair, who were busy filming Palmer in New Orleans, were seen getting close in a bar. Both Wainwright and Timberlake’s reps denied that there was anything romantic going on between the co-stars.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” Wainwright’s rep told PEOPLE simply about the rumors. “They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”