3 Best Newly Added Kanopy Movies (June 2025) 

With June coming to a close, let’s look back on some of the best movies added to Kanopy this month.

Kanopy, the free streaming service you can access with your library card, has tons of incredible movies with more added each day. Since there’s such a large selection, it can be hard to know what’s worth picking out in the lineup. Here are three to watch today.

Nightcrawler

This cult classic thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal will make you unable to look at him the same way again. Gyllenhall stars as creepy thief Lou Bloom, who happens to witness a car crash one day and realizes that there’s more money in hazard journalism than there is in thievery. Bloom spends his time driving around L.A., filming as much violence and destruction as possible to sell the videos to local news stations, before he finds out that staying in proximity to so much crime is more than he bargained for.

Anora

Last year’s Best Picture winner made Sean Baker the first person to win four personal Oscars in a single ceremony for the same film. (Only Walt Disney and Bong Joon-ho have also won four on the same night.) In this screwball dark comedy, 23-year-old stripper Anora meets Russian client Vanya, who immediately falls in love with her and marries her. When his Russian mob family hears of the marriage, they send their henchmen to America to get the marriage annulled. Vanya escapes without a trace, leaving Anora and the henchmen to track him down across one crazy night in New York City. Prepare to laugh and wince in equal amounts.

Evil Does Not Exist

This slow-burn thriller is one of the most peaceful movies you’ll ever see, until it isn’t. Two-time Oscar nominee Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) dropped this chilling fable last year with a cast of entirely non-professional actors. It centers around a group of rural Japanese villagers who spend their days chopping wood and enjoying their idyllic existence, until one day a group of real estate developers buy up the town in an intent to turn it into a resort destination for city dwellers who are looking to escape to the country. We promise you won’t see the end of this one coming.