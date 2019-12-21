Alisha Wainwright Returns to Instagram to Hype up ‘Raising Dion’ as Justin Timberlake Scandal Cools Down

Alisha Wainwright has been laying low ever since she was spotted getting a bit too cozy with Palmer co-star Justin Timberlake, but that may be changing. On Friday, the 30-year-old actress made a rare return to Instagram to promote her Netflix series, Raising Dion. She reposted the below promotional graphic for the series, which was inspired by the streaming giant's ongoing social media riff on "12 Days of Christmas."

(Photo: Netflix)

"On the eighth day of Christmas, Netflix gave to me: EIGHT-YEAR-OLDS WITH POWERS," the photo was captioned, alongside a prompt for users to "swipe up to watch."

This post comes just as all the drama surrounding the photos of Wainwright and Timberlake are cooling down. After intense scrutiny, Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, on Dec. 4, while clarifying what exactly happened between himself and Wainwright.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote on Instagram. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

"This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

This statement fall in line with what Wainwright's representative had told media after the photos went viral in late November. There was allegedly no affair happening; the pair just got a bit too friendly while out on the town with wither cast and crew members.

"There is no validity to the speculation," Wainwright's rep told Entertainment Tonight late Saturday.

The rep also provided a slightly longer statement to PEOPLE that ensured this was part of a celebration for the Palmer team.

The rep said, "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together."

Raising Dion is currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix