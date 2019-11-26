‘Raising Dion’: What to Know About Alisha Wainwright and Michael B. Jordan’s Hit Netflix Show

Netflix’s Raising Dion is a hit sci-fi show that stars Alisha Wainwright and Michael B. Jordan, but some subscribers may not be familiar with it. Notably, the show has had a sudden a burst of popularity since Wainwright was photographed getting close with singer Justin Timberlake on the set of their new film, Palmer. Photos of the pair emerged over the weekend, revealing them holding hands while sitting on a bar balcony in New Orleans.

The photos took the internet by storm, and have had many people commenting on the fact that it’s surprising due to the fact that Timberlake has a wife, actress Jessica Biel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, sources have stated that there is nothing going on between the pair, and that they are simply close because they play a couple in Palmer.

Below, we have put together a list of things that Netflix subscribers should know about Wainwright’s series. Scroll down to read more about it, and let us know if you have, or plan to, watch Raising Dion.

What It’s About

*best @maryjblige voice* 🎵 come on everybody get on up! raising dion is now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/Vrcw0e5seg — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) October 4, 2019

According to a description of the series, “Raising Dion follows the story of a woman who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark. The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.”

The description adds, “Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

Cast

when superheroes get sick, it’s a little more dangerous than your average cold. pic.twitter.com/Zh4wA5EmBg — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) November 22, 2019

Wainwright plays Nicole Reese, the mother of super-powered 8-year-old Dion, who is played by Ja’Siah Young. Jordan appears in the show as Mark Warren, the family’s deceased father and husband who was also a scientist.

Other cast members include Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter.

How to Watch

where it all began. pic.twitter.com/wS7jMpz9Ax — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) November 20, 2019

Raising Dion is a Netflix original series, so the only way to watch it is with a Netflix subscription.

Notably, the show is based on a 2015 comic book of the same name, written by Dennis Liu.

Reception

wherever he is, mark’s gotta be so proud. pic.twitter.com/pKgOiI53Y4 — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) November 15, 2019

The reception to Raising Dion has been resoundingly positive, with the series currently holding an 80 percent “Fresh” score at Rotten Tomatoes.

The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “While its family drama and superhero aspirations don’t quite come together, compelling performances and a sense of wonder keep Raising Dion afloat and suggest that with a little more guidance it could become something great.”

Seasons

Currently, Raising Dion only has one season available to stream on Netflix.

The season consists of nine episodes raging in runtime from 38 minutes to 50 minutes.

Future

dion is one special kid. pic.twitter.com/ad7nBGpStS — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) November 8, 2019

Raising Dion debuted on Netflix on Oct. 4 of this year.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not it will return for Season 2.

Trailer

there’s something special about that kid… raising dion comes to @netflix october 4. pic.twitter.com/IZ2YK2Am5v — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) September 18, 2019

Season 1 of Raising Dion can be streamed anytime on the Netflix app for subscribers.

Photo Credit: Netflix