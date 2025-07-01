The Reason Tom Brady Agreed To Do a Netflix Roast May Surprise You

New details about Tom Brady’s Netflix roast have emerged, thanks to one of the show’s hosts.

Jeff Ross, who hosted Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady alongside Kevin Hart in May 2024, appeared on The Howard Stern Show last Wednesday where he discussed how the event came together.

“I had seen him looking at my Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday a few years ago,” the 59-year-old comedian explained. “I was like, ‘Why the f— is Tom Brady on my Instagram?’ I go, ‘Oh, I had some jokes up. Maybe that’s how he unwinds before a big game.’ And he f—ing wins!”

The “win” Ross is referring to seems to be Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl victory as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I hit him the next day on Instagram going, ‘Dude, it’s time for a roast. You obviously love this s—,’” Ross said. “He writes me back and we start talking and it turns out my agent and his agent, they work together. And we put a deal together to do a roast. Netflix is like, ‘Sure!’”

Things were ready to go, but then Ross faced a setback: Brady un-retired and continued to play for the Buccaneers. He decided to wait until Brady was fully retired, as “it’s a little more fun.”

Then Brady was involved in a very public and messy divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen, which prompted Ross to wait even longer. When it finally came time to put on the event last year, Ross asked Brady straight up: “Why are you doing this?”

“He goes, ‘I love this kind of humor. People are too snowflaky right now,’” Ross said.

The event was a smashing success, as everyone from comedians like Andrew Schulz to celebrities like Ben Affleck to former teammates like Rob Gronkowski got in several digs at the legendary QB.

“He should get a Nobel Peace Prize for saying yes to that,” Ross said. “He took the hit so we could all forget our problems for three hours.”