Paramount+ Cancels Two More One-Season Series

Two more series have just gotten the axe from Paramount+. TheWrap reports that freshman dramas Rabbit Hole and Fatal Attraction have been canceled. Unlike other originals, like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, both shows are expected to stay on the streamer. A Paramount+ spokesperson confirmed that the shows won't be "returning for second seasons on Paramount+. We want to thank both series' entire creative teams, crews, and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover."

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Rabbit Hole premiered on March 26, with eight episodes airing weekly. Sutherland portrays corporate spy John Weir, who is a master at deception and ruining lives. During his last mission, a group of people turned the table on him, giving him a taste of his own medicine and frames him for murder. The spy thriller also starred Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Rob Yang, Walt Klink, and Charles Dance. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa created Rabbit Hole.

A reimagining of the classic 1987 film, Fatal Attraction starred Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Reno Wilson. Similar to the movie, the series centers on a passionate affair that turns dangerous when a woman refuses to allow her lover to end things. The first three episodes premiered on April 30 and followed a weekly release schedule for the remainder of the season. The final two episodes of the eight-episode season aired on May 28.

Rabbit Hole and Fatal Attraction are just the latest victims of Paramount+. Earlier this month, the streamer surprisingly canceled the iCarly reboot after three seasons and a major cliffhanger. Viewers were finally going to be introduced to Carly and Spencer's mom. It was revealed earlier in the season that she had walked out on her kids and husband when Carly and Spencer were little. It explains why she was never mentioned on the original series. The streamer has also been canceling shows left and right the past few months. It even completely removed a few of the canceled shows, which definitely made fans even more frustrated.

As with any canceled show, there is always the hope that Rabbit Hole and Fatal Attraction could come back. There isn't any reason given as to why Paramount+ axed the series, but it could be a number of factors. Following Paramount+'s content purge, it's at least reassuring that they will both continue to stream on the platform even despite being canceled, which is better than nothing.