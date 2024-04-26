Mike Flanagan Movies: See the Full List

It has now been more than a decade since Mike Flanagan stepped into the horror genre with his debut feature Absentia in 2011. In the years since, the filmmaker has gone on to not only spawn what has been dubbed the Flanaverse – a collection of standout series and films including the likes of Netflix originals such as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher - but also become one of the most influential voices in contemporary horror. His next project, an adaptation of Stephen King's The Life of Chuck, is set to star Tom Hiddleston as Charles "Chuck" Krantz, with the film centering around his life in reverse, beginning with his death at age 39 from a brain tumor and ending with his childhood in a house believed to be haunted. The movie also stars Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mia Sara, and David Dastmalchian. Before The Life of Chuck drops – it doesn't yet have a premiere date – scroll on to see the complete list of Flanagan's other movies and where to stream them.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019) Where to Stream: rent or buy from Google Play, iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78% critics, score 89% audience score

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson , Ewan McGregor , Zahn McClarnon , Chelsea Talmadge , Carl Lumbly, Alexandra Essoe

Synopsis: "Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was a child. His hope for a peaceful existence soon becomes shattered when he meets Abra, a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the "shine." Together, they form an unlikely alliance to battle the True Knot, a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal."

'Gerald's Game' (2017) Where to Stream: Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91% critics, score 70% audience score

Cast: Carla Gugino , Bruce Greenwood , Chiara Aurelia , Carel Struycken

Synopsis: "When her husband's sex game goes wrong, Jessie -- handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house -- faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice."

'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016) Where to Stream: Netflix, rent or buy from Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83% critics, score 57% audience score

Cast: Doug Jones , Henry Thomas , Elizabeth Reaser , Kate Siegel , Lin Shaye , Annalise Basso

Synopsis: "In 1967 Los Angeles, widowed mother Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) unwittingly invites authentic evil into her home by adding a new stunt to bolster her séance scam business. When the merciless spirit overtakes her youngest daughter Doris (Lulu Wilson), the small family must confront unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side."

'Before I Wake' (2016) Where to Stream: Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67% critics, score 48% audience score

Cast: Kate Bosworth , Dash Mihok , Thomas Jane , Annabeth Gish , Jacob Tremblay , Scottie Thompson

Synopsis: "Still mourning the death of their son, Mark and Jessie welcome foster child Cody into their lives. Soon they discover he has a strange ability."

'Hush' (2016) Where to Stream: rent or buy from Apple TV, Google Play

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93% critics, score 73% audience score

Cast: John Gallagher Jr. , Kate Siegel , Michael Trucco , Samantha Sloyan , Emilia Graves

Synopsis: "A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window."

'Oculus' (2013) Where to Stream: Pluto TV, rent or buy form Prime Video, Apple TV

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75% critics, score 53% audience score

Cast: Karen Gillan , Brenton Thwaites , Katee Sackhoff , Rory Cochrane , Annalise Basso , Garrett Ryan

Synopsis: "Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites) are now struggling to rebuild their relationship. Kaylie suspects that their antique mirror, known as the Lasser Glass, is behind the tragedy. The seemingly harmless reflections contain a malevolent, supernatural force that infects the mind of anyone who gazes into it. As Kaylie gets closer to the truth, the siblings become caught in the mirror's evil spell."