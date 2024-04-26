Sydney Sweeney Movie Owns Top of Netflix Charts Amid 'Not Pretty' Criticism

Sydney Sweeney's 2023 rom-com movie Anyone But You is currently owning the top of Netflix's charts, amid the "not pretty" criticism she recently faced from a female movie producer. Currently, the film is sitting at number one on Netflix's top 10 movies list, and is one of the overall biggest watches on the streamer's "trending now" collection.

Anyone But You is a romantic comedy movie loosely based on William Shakespeare's iconic play Much Ado About Nothing. The film was directed by Will Gluck, from a screenplay he wrote with Ilana Wolpert. In addition to Sweeney, the movie also stars Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths.

While the critical response to Anyone But You has been mixed, audiences have obviously been loving it. The film earned over $219.2 million at the box office after it was released in December, on a budget of $25 million.

As previously noted, the film's Netflix popularity comes days after Hollywood producer Carol Baum made some harsh comments about Sweeney, such as saying that she believes the Euphoria actress "can't act" and isn't "pretty." Baum — who has produced 34 films over the years, including Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — was speaking with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin at a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers, starring Jeremy Irons, and took some unexpected verbal jabs at Sweeney.

"There's an actress who everybody loves now – Sydney Sweeney," Baum said, per the Daily Mail. "I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her."

"I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other," Baum continued, clearly addressing Anyone But You.

In response to Baum, Sweeney's representatives gave Variety this statement: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."