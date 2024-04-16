Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 15)

Netflix has already grown its content catalog by dozens of additions this month, but the streaming library is about to get a little fuller. This week, Netflix is set to add 12 new titles to its offerings, including eight new and returning Netflix original series and films. On the licensed content front, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5 to Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel, with Knocked Up and Black Sails: Seasons 1-4 also set to join Netflix's streaming content. This week will also see plenty of Netflix originals popping up in the library, with the streamer set to debut Jimmy Carr's latest comedy special, Natural Born Killer, alongside the premiere of the new series Don't Hate the Player. This week will also bring with it the return of two fan-favorite Netflix originals: The Circle, returning for Season 6, and The Upshaws, back for Season 5. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer' Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 16

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent."

'The Circle: Season 6' Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize. Format: Starting April 17, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes: Week 1 (Wednesday, April 17): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday, April 24): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday, May 1): Episodes 9-12

Week 4 (Wednesday, May 8): Finale Episode"

'Don't Hate the Player' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival hosted by Claude Dartois."

'The Upshaws: Part 5' Premiere Date: Thursday, April 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) – and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life's ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family."

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' Premiere Date: Friday, April 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/15/24

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel Avail. 4/16/24

Knocked Up Avail. 4/17/24

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Grimm Variations (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Our Living World (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/18/24

Bros (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES