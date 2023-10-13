'South Park' Sets Next Paramount+ Special

A new South Park special is coming to Paramount+! From MTV Entertainment Studios, South Park: Joining the Panderverse is set to debut on the streamer on Friday, Oct. 27 in the U.S. and Canada and Saturday, Oct. 28 in the U.K. and Australia. In the new special, Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams foreshadow the end of his life. Meanwhile, the adults in South Park wrestle with their own life decisions as AI turns their world upside down.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse is the latest project for South Park on Paramount+, and it will not be the last. It comes on the heels of four previous South Park exclusive events, including South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and South Park: The Streaming Wars: Part 2, which are all streaming on Paramount+. Last year, it was announced that the streamer will soon become South Park's new home beginning in 2025, with all episodes available. Two movies are set to premiere on Paramount+ each year through 2027, so fans will be plenty fed for at least four more years.

South Park celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022. The series initially debuted on Comedy Central, where Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny were initially seen in the animated short "The Spirit of Christmas." Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone voice Stan and Eric, and Kyle and Kenny, respectively. Mary Kay Bergman, Isaac Hayes, Eliza Schneider, Mona Marshall, April Stewart, and Adrien Beard also lend their voices to the series, which concluded its 26th season earlier this year. As of now, 325 episodes of South Park have aired.

Much more South Park is on the way, both on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. The animated sitcom has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027. So the series will be going to at least its 30th season, marking quite a big milestone. It is currently cable's longest-running scripted series, with no sign of it slowing down any time soon. Along with the four special events, the 1999 movie South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut is also streaming on Paramount+. Fans can watch all 26 seasons on Max until 2025, that is. South Park: Joining the Panderverse will premiere on Paramount+ on Oct. 27 in the U.S. and Canada, Oct. 28 in the U.K. and Australia, and other international markets at a later day.