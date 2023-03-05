'Fatal Attraction' Reboot for Paramount+ Trailer and Release Date

Fatal Attraction fans have a reboot coming their way. Paramount+ just released a teaser for a new show based on the iconic '80s film. The new show stars Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in the Michael Douglas and Glenn Close roles. Its predecessor, which was released in 1987, follows a man who has an affair with a career woman who then stalks his family. Since its release, it's inspired several movies with similar plots, including the Idris Elba and Beyonce-led thriller, Obsessed.

Per a press release, the new show will have the same elements, noting, "The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control." The teaser includes a snippet of a scene reminiscent of the 1987 version, in which the Lizzy Caplan/Glenn Close character, Alex Forrest, visits her former lover's open house.

The Paramount+ series also includes a present-day spin that includes an adult version of Dan and Beth's daughter, Ellen. "So many of her scenes [in the original film] are her sort of crying in the periphery," executive producer Alexandra Cunningham Cunningham said, per TV Guide. "That was a little bit of the jumping off point of when they asked me to do this and I tried to think about, what would I want to expand?"

The first three episodes of the series will debut on the streaming platform on April 30. Weekly episodes will air through May 28, when the last two episodes will debut.

The 1987 movie was released by Paramount Pictures and stirred up controversy, having an unprecedented storyline seen in films. It grossed $320 million by the end of its theatrical run against a $14 million budget. It became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The film received six nominations at the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Close), Best Supporting Actress (for Archer), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Though it didn't take home an award, it earned a British Film Academy Award, and a People's Choice Award.