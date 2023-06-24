Paramount+ Cancels 4 Shows, Which Will Be Totally Removed

Paramount+ is the latest streamer/network to make some big cuts for its shows, as it's axed four originals altogether and, on top of that, will be removing them completely, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies is among those canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, animated series Star Trek: Prodigy also got the ax, despite a previous Season 2 renewal, and competition series Queen of the Universe got canceled after two seasons. Scripted pro football series The Game will also not be returning after two seasons.

Not only that but the four shows will be removed from Paramount+, likely in the coming days, due to a tax write-off for underperforming series, much like what Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have been doing. With Paramount+ merging with Showtime beginning next week. In a statement, a Paramount+ spokesperson said that "In the unified Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, enables more discovery between the brands, and builds overall viewership."

"As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers," the spokesperson continued. "This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime's robust slate of premium originals."

It's quite the double-whammy that Paramount+ threw at fans and quite the disappointment as well. A lot of networks and platforms have been having to make budget cuts, and with Paramount+ pulling a Disney and Warner Bros. by removing some original content, it's possible more could be on the way, especially with the rebranding with Showtime. It's unknown if the shows will be coming back to Paramount+ or find a new home elsewhere, despite being originals, so fans may want to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Queen of the Universe one more time before they are completely removed.

Hopefully, the removals aren't permanent, considering how hard everyone on the shows worked. It's a brutal economy, and it wouldn't be surprising if more removals were to follow, but fingers crossed, at the very least, it's not for a while.