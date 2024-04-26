Everything Coming to Max in May 2024

Temperatures may be rising as we inch closer to summer, but Max is tempting subscribers to stay inside. This week, during the final days of April, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service released the full list of movies, TV series, and originals arriving in May 2024.

May will be a month filled with original content at Max, with the award-winning comedy series Hacks set to end its two-year hiatus when it returns for Season 3 on May 2. The comedy will not be the only original returning, as May will also see the premiere of the of Max original drama Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, the second season of the streamer's Pretty Little Liars reboot. Other Max and HBO Max originals hitting the streaming service in May include Thirst With Shay Mitchell, Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, MoviePass, MovieCrash, and many more. On the movie front, A24's film The Iron Claw, starring Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron, will finally be available to stream for free, with the film adaptation of John Green's young adult novel Turtles All the Way Down also set to hit Max in May. Other films headed to the streamer next month include The Florida Project, Silver Linings Playbook, and all three of George Miller's original Mad Max films, which will arrive before Furiosa hits theaters this summer

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).