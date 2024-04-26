Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 26)
Two new Netflix originals debut this weekend.
Netflix may be getting ready to roll outs its May 2024 content list, but the streamer still has a few titles to cross off of its April 2024 list. This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be treated to two new streaming additions, with both
the Netflix originals The Asunta Case and Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut set to debut.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'The Asunta Case'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 26
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "On September 21st 2013 Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report the disappearance of their daughter Asunta, whose body is found hours after next to a road outside Santiago de Compostela. The police investigation soon reveals evidence that points to Rosario and Alfonso as possible authors of the crime. The news shakes the city and even the country. What can lead two parents to end their daughter's life? What hides beneath that perfect family picture?"
'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 26
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being."
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 4/26/24
Malignant
Leaving 4/30/24
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/22/24
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/23/24
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/24/24
Deliver Me (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
King Richard
TLC Forever
Avail. 4/25/24
City Hunter (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Dead Boy Detectives – NETFLIX SERIES