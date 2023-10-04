'iCarly' Reboot Season 4 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

It's time to say goodbye to iCarly once again. The future — or lack thereof — of the Paramount+ revival of the beloved Nickelodeon series was confirmed by star Laci Mosley on Twitter. The actress, who plays Carly's fashionista roommate Harper, replied to a fan's tweet wondering when the show would get renewed. Getting straight to the point, Mosley said, "It's canceled babes."

Mosley went on to say that it wasn't a joke. She went on to say, "The best people I've ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this." In a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Paramount+ also confirmed that "iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see, with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers, along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent."

The third season completed airing in July and ended on quite a cliffhanger. Carly opened up about her mother, revealing the fact that she had walked out on her, Spencer, and their father when they were just kids, which makes sense given that they barely brought her up on the original. The final moments of the Season 3 finale saw Carly and Spencer's mysterious mother show up. Only fans never saw her face. Now they never will. It's unknown what the reason is for the cancellation, but it's heartbreaking either way.

The original iCarly ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon. It starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor, and Noah Munk. The series is one of the most popular and loved shows to come from the children's network. The revival was ordered in 2020, with Cosgrove, Kress, and Trainor announced to return as Carly Shay, Freddie Benson, and Spencer Shay, respectively, and takes place nine years after the events of the finale. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett also star as Carly's roommate and Freddie's adoptive daughter.

While the new iCarly didn't give us Carly and Spencer's mom, it did give us the long-awaited relationship between Carly and Freddie. It also explained just what Sam was up to since McCurdy didn't want to return. Fans can always watch both iCarly shows on Paramount+ and hope that this won't be the end. There's been one revival already. Who says you can't have another in the future?