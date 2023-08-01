Delisted Paramount+ Show Saved From Vanishing Forever

*Disclaimer: The above interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike*

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was canceled by Paramount+ and soon disappeared from the streamer like it never existed, but it has officially come back, albeit in a different way. The first and only season of the Grease prequel series is now on Digital from Paramount Home Entertainment, with the show coming to DVD on November 7 with over 30 minutes of special features. It is the only way to watch the series since Paramount+'s content purge, so fans may want to snatch it up when they get the chance.

Initially given a straight-to-series order by WarnerMedia in 2019 as Grease: Rydell High, the series was to premiere on HBO Max. In May 2020, the series changed to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and was given a 2021 estimated premiere date. Then that October, it was announced that the series would move to Paramount+ after HBO Max decided to not move forward with it. The series officially premiered in April of this year, with 10 episodes airing through June 1. Unfortunately, later that month, the series was canceled and removed surprisingly removed from the streamer.

The series takes place four years before the original Grease and tells the original story of the Pink Ladies as four outcast teenage girls band together to become rebels with a cause and shake Rydell of the silent 50s and into the new rock n' roll era. It starred Jackie Hoffman, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tricia Fukuhara, Ari Notartomaso, Shanel Bailey, Jonathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Madison Thompson, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper.

When it was announced that Paramount+ was not only canceling Rise of the Pink Ladies but removing it altogether, it was definitely a disappointment, especially since it was only in its first season. Many streamers have been doing content purges in order to save money and the like, meaning that a lot of streamers have been getting rid of canceled original content, and Paramount+ is one of the many doing it. Luckily with the series coming to Digital, it is a bit easier to watch it now, even fans do have to pay a little bit more.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is available on Digital now, including Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video. It is also available to pre-order on DVD now, which will come out on November 7. This will be the only way to watch the prequel series, so fans may want to order it or pre-order it when they can.