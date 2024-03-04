Netflix Saves Beloved 'Star Trek' Show From Cancellation

Netflix rescued Star Trek: Prodigy from obscurity when it was removed from Paramount+, and now it is even producing new episodes. Sci-fi fans were devastated when Paramount+ not only canceled the series, but removed it from the catalog last summer. The series is now streaming on Netflix and according to a report by The Wrap, 20 new episodes are in production and will premiere later this year.

Star Trek: Prodigy premiered in October of 2021, targeting a younger audience for the first time in the franchise's history. There were 20 episodes in the first season, and reports that a second season was already in the works when Paramount+ announced the cancellation in the summer of 2023. Thankfully, Netflix licensed the show meaning fans could continue to stream it, but the fate of that second season was uncertain until showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman announced the plans to release it on Netflix.

"Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that's always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together," they said. "We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can't wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world."

"I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we're happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again," added actress Kate Mulgrew, the voice of Admiral Janeway. Prodigy's removal was a part of Paramount+'s integration with Showtime, giving the company the option to shop some shows around to other distributors. Other shows in that package such as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have not resurfaced yet.

Prodigy begins in the year 2383 – five years after the conclusion of Star Trek: Voyager. It is about a motley crew of young aliens who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship called the USS Protostar on an alien world. They take control of the ship and learn to fly it as a crew, and eventually find themselves entrusted with responsibility by Starfleet. The show has many references to the other series in the Star Trek franchise, giving young fans an easy entry point into this vast fictional world.

Right now, the first 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy are available to stream on Netflix. The show is also available to rent or purchase on digital stores like Amazon's Prime Video. There are another 20 episodes expected later this year.