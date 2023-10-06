Matthew Gray Gubler Reveals Future on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

With Criminal Minds: Evolution getting back into production following the writers' strike, could fans expect Dr. Spencer Reid to finally make an appearance? Matthew Gray Gubler's beloved character was notably absent from the first season of the Criminal Minds Paramount+ revival. The show simply said that Reid was away on assignment, leaving it open-ended in case he were to ever return to the BAU.

While promoting his new book, The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand, MGG was asked about his possible involvement in the upcoming season. In an interview with The Six O'Clock Show, the actor admitted he "loved being in that role." In regards to going back to it, Gubler said he would "of course" do it. "I would be honored. I would absolutely love that. They did a newer, sort of spinoff of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else, so it didn't work out. But I can't wait. Hopefully, it will soon work out."

This brings hope to all of the Criminal Minds fans who were hoping to see Reid in Evolution's first season. He is a fan-favorite and arguably one of the most loved characters on the CBS procedural. Gubler starred in all 15 seasons of the series but stepped back a bit in later seasons to work on other projects. Even so, Reid remained a vital part of the BAU, no matter how socially awkward he might be. It probably all depends on the schedules of the series and Gubler once filming starts. However, the fact that he is definitely interested is good news.

Criminal Minds initially ran for 15 seasons on CBS, from 2005 to 2020. Not long after, discussions were happening for a potential spinoff. It took some time and it looked like that a Criminal Minds revival was not happening. Luckily, it finally got off the ground when Paramount+ ordered it to series, with almost everyone who was on the series when it ended announced to come back. Daniel Henney also didn't return, but like Reid, Matt Simmons was away on an assignment. It's unknown if he will ever return, but at least fans can hold out hope for more Spencer Reid.

The season finale of Evolution ended on a bit of a cliffhanger when fans were left wondering what Goldstar was and what the government's involvement was. Not only that, but season-long unsub Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) got a mysterious visitor in prison, and we never found out who it was. Fans will soon find that out and more when Criminal Minds: Evolution comes back, hopefully next year. And hopefully, with Matthew Gray Gubler.