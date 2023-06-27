Paramount+ Removes 'Inside Amy Schumer,' 'Fantasy Football,' and Nickelodeon Shows Amid Content Purge

Paramount+ has dropped another handful of shows from its catalog this week, mimicking the "content purges" at other streaming services. At the time of this writing, the sketch comedy show Inside Amy Schumer has disappeared from the service along with From Cradle to Stage, Tell Me a Story, Ghislaine: Partner in Crime and the movies Fantasy Football and Snow Day, along with a few Nickelodeon titles. These and other removals have inspired more gloomy commentary about the state of the entertainment business online.

Inside Amy Schumer is likely the most surprising Paramount+ removal this week as the series is currently campaigning for an Emmy, and now fans won't find it on its home service. The other removed titles have fans heartbroken as well – From Cradle to Stage is a docu-seris directed by Dave Grohl while Tell Me a Story is an anthology-style series that has been streaming since Paramount+ was known as CBS All Access. Some of these titles are still available on digital stores, but they are scattered and hard to track down - Snow Day is available to purchase on Prime Video, for example, but not to rent, while Inside Amy Schumer is available on Apple TV and Google Play but not Amazon's store.

Fans can at least take solace in the fact that the Nickelodeon purge may not be permanent – a source at Paramount+ told reporters from Deadline that these were merely a part of the streamer's usual monthly content churn. The Nickeloden series removed were All In With Cam Newton, Allegra's Window, Becca's Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride and The Troop.

Paramount+ already confounded fans last week when it announced that it was canceling four original series – Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and Queen of the Universe. All were removed from the Paramount+ library altogether and Deadline reported that the streamer took a write-down for the cost.

These write-downs are becoming increasingly common in the streaming market, beginning infamously last year when Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped a nearly-finished super hero movie rather than release it. Fans continue to be perplexed by the economic logic of these moves and heartbroken when a personal favorite disappears with no warning. For now, there's no sign of a change on the horizon.