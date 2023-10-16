'iCarly' Ended on Show's Biggest Cliffhanger Ever Before Cancellation

The series had unfinished business when it was revived in 2021, and many fans feel it has just as much unfunished business now.

Paramount+ has canceled its revival of iCarly, and fans are devastated as the show now ends on yet another cliffhanger. The series originally ran as a sitcom on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and at that time the original ending was considered somewhat of a cliffhanger – or at least open-ended. Now history seems to be repeating itself, and fans are begging Paramount to reconsider.

iCarly was originally about a group of teen friends who created a wildly successful comedy show and livestreamed it on the Internet – at a time when that was largely theoretical. It centered around Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) who lived with her older brother, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) because their mother was out of their lives and their father was stationed overseas with the U.S. military. Their parents' absence was always a looming source of emotion in the show, but it wasn't explored thoroughly in many stories. That all changed in the original series finale in 2012, and it shifted again this year with the new series finale.

is this really how you want the #iCarly Reboot to go out @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/lURLnuJffC — LucasIsgoofy (@LucasIsgoofy) October 8, 2023

To recap, in the original series finale, Carly was anticipating a rare visit with her father, Colonel Steven Shay (David Chisum), and it seemed like he wasn't going to make it. Her father showed up at the last minute – not just for a visit, but with an offer to take Carly with him back to Italy full-time. Carly accepts, embarking on a new journey reconnecting with her father. She kissed Freddie (Nathan Kress) goodbye, leaving fans uncertain of where their relationship stood for years afterwards.

In the revival, Carly and Freddie reconnect and start spending more time together, eventually becoming a couple in the most recent season. In the series finale, they were contemplating marriage – a cliffhanger on its own – but Carly was uncertain as she thought about how her mother abandoned her family when she was a child. In the final scene, Carly and Freddie are considering saying their vows that very day when Carly and Spencer's mother appears unexpectedly. The series now ends with this mysterious reunion.

Many fans want to learn more about Carly and Spencer's family history, and find out if Carly and Freddie get their happily-ever-after as well. However, the cancellation announcement from Paramount+ indicates that the story is already finished. A spokesperson for the streamer told PEOPLE: "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together."

Many fans feel that there are still loose threads to be wrapped up, and they are rallying around the hashtag "Save iCarly" on social media. For now, you can stream the series as-is on Paramount+.