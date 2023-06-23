'The Game' Season 3 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Paramount+ has decided on the future of its scripted pro football series. On Friday, the streaming network announced that it has canceled The Game after two seasons. The show will also be taken off Paramount+ along with other canceled shows, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy and Queen of the Universe. Paramount+ joins Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery when it comes to taking underperforming shows off their networks to save money. This comes as Paramount+ will add showtime to its platform on Tuesday.

"The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service," a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors."

The Game is a revival of the former CW/BET show of the same name. The original show lasted for nine seasons and will remain on Paramout+. CBS Studios produced The Game and will shop the license to other networks. It would not be a surprise to see the show make a comeback on the streaming service BET+, which is owned by Paramount+

"The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football," the official synopsis states. "The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game. The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as the beloved characters and their relationships fight to survive the storms of change."

The Game stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman. In December, PopCulture.com spoke to Robinson about playing the role of Tasha Mack and the impact it made on her.

"You know what? I call her she's my alter ego," Robinson said. "Because Tasha says what she really feels unashamedly, unapologetically. And it's all those things that Wendy thinks but it's like, 'Girl you can't say that.' But I love her and no pun intended, I love the balls that she has to just stand up and be who she is, good, bad, or indifferent. And she deals with those demons because they get her into a lot of trouble."