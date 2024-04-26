Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2024
'The Idea of You,' 'Outer Range' Season 2, and more highlight the biggest Prime Video additions this May.
May is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library. After stocking a list of titles that included everything from Fallout to Música in April, the streamer this week revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in May 2024.
Prime Video's lineup next month gives subscribers plenty to get excited about, including several originals titles. The highly-anticipated Amazon Original film The Idea of You, an Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine romance movie based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, is set to debut in May alongside the premieres of titles like Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, The GOAT, and The 1% Club, as well as the return of favorite series including Outer Range, The Outlaws, and Clarkson's Farm. The month will also bring with it films like American Fiction, The Boys in The Boat, Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Fatal Attraction, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Fried Green Tomatoes, and more. Meanwhile, Prime Video is set to livestream the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. You can sign up for a Prime Video subscription by clicking here. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in May.
May 1
May 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
3:10 To Yuma (1957)
A Dangerous Method (2011)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Airplane! (1980)
All That Heaven Allows (1955)
American Me (1992)
Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)
Atonement (2008)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
Beautiful And Twisted (2015)
Beautiful Girls (1996)
Because I Said So (2007)
Ben Hur (2013)
Biloxi Blues (1988)
Blame It On Rio (1984)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
Bottle Rocket (1996)
Breach (2007)
Breathless (1983)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
California Suite (1978)
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)
Capote (2006)
Chocolat (2001)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Coco Before Chanel (2009)
Cold Mountain (2003)
Cry Macho (2021)
Dead Reckoning (1947)
Death Race (2008)
Death Race 2 (2011)
Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
Drew Peterson: Untouchable (2012)
Emma.(2020)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
Europa Report (2013)
Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
Flight Of The Intruder (1991)
Fluke (1995)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Gattaca (1997)
Gilda (1946)
Glory (1990)
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man (1991)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hellraiser V: Inferno (2022)
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005)
Imagine That (2009)
In A Lonely Place (1950)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
Isle Of The Dead (2016)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)
Knock On Any Door (1949)
Koyaanisqatsi (1982)
Lassie: The Road Back (1970)
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax (2014)
Lone Wolf Mcquade (1983)
Magnificent Obsession (1954)
Malcolm X (1992)
Men At Work (1990)
Night School (2018)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
Open Wide (2024)
Pal Joey (1957)
Panic Room (2002)
Pillow Talk (1959)
Pompeii (2014)
Psycho (1960)
Rear Window (1954)
Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022)
Repo Men (2010)
Roboshark (2015)
Rolling Thunder (1977)
Rope (1948)
Run Lola Run (1999)
Schindler's List (1994)
Serpico (1973)
Shampoo (1975)
Sliver (1993)
Some Like It Hot (1959)
Soul Plane (2004)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth (2008)
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Steppin' Into The Holiday (2022)
The Accused (1988)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Advocates Devil (1997)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Heat (1953)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Birds (1963)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Deer Hunter (1979)
The Harder They Fall (1956)
The Lady From Shanghai (1948)
The Last Detail (1974)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)
The Mountain Men (1980)
The Night of The Hunter (1955)
The One (2001)
The Ring (2002)
The Swimmer (1968)
The Tarnished Angels (1957)
The Wiz (1978)
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vertigo (1958)
Virtuosity (1995)
Whiplash (2014)
With This Ring (2015)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
May 2 - May 10
May 2
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
The Idea of You (2024)
May 3
Clarkson's Farm S3 (2024)
NWSL (2024)
May 4
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video (2024)
May 8
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (2024)
Oh My Ghost (2015)
The GOAT (2024)
May 11 - May 20
May 14
American Fiction (2023)
BlacKkKlansman (2018)
Muppets From Space (2020)
May 15
Fifty Shades Of Black (2016)
May 16
Academy of Country Music Awards (2024)
Outer Range S2 (2024)
WNBA (2024)
Creed (2015)
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story (2022)
May 17
99 (2024)
May 21 - May 31
May 23
The 1% Club (2024)
The Blue Angels (2024)
May 24
DOM S3 (2024)
May 25
Bombshell (2019)
May 28
The Boys in The Boat (2023)
May 30
Die Hart 2: Die Harter (2024)
May 31
The Outlaws S3 (2024)