Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2024

May is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in the Prime Video streaming library. After stocking a list of titles that included everything from Fallout to Música in April, the streamer this week revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in May 2024.

Prime Video's lineup next month gives subscribers plenty to get excited about, including several originals titles. The highly-anticipated Amazon Original film The Idea of You, an Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine romance movie based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name, is set to debut in May alongside the premieres of titles like Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, The GOAT, and The 1% Club, as well as the return of favorite series including Outer Range, The Outlaws, and Clarkson's Farm. The month will also bring with it films like American Fiction, The Boys in The Boat, Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Fatal Attraction, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Fried Green Tomatoes, and more. Meanwhile, Prime Video is set to livestream the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16.

