Vanderpump Villa's Andre Mitchell has been arrested twice for misdemeanors related to driving under the influence, reports The U.S. Sun. A new Hulu Vanderpump Rules spinoff follows Lisa Vanderpump and her 12 staff as they create the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience for guests staying at Chateau Rosabelle, Lisa's French countryside estate.

Andre Mitchell, one of the mixologists on the show, has had a drinking problem in the past. Several court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun reveal that Mitchell was arrested for DWI, Driving While Intoxicated in March 2020 and October 2018, both in Texas, his home state.

Police in Travis County pulled over the TV personality on Oct. 5, 2018, at nearly 4:00 in the morning after he was caught driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. Initially, the 31-year-old told cops that his BMW was in sport mode, and he "lied" about drinking alcohol, but later confessed to having consumed "one crown royal apple shot."

A preliminary breath test showed he had blown .119, and when other field tests were conducted, police found he had "lost balance," "failed to touch heel to toe," and "turned improperly." As well as "swaying" when walking, his speech was "slurred," and the odor of alcohol emanated from his mouth.

He appeared in court on Oct. 18 following his arrest for DWI and $3k bond, where he was ordered to fill out an alcohol assessment with Travis County Counseling and Education Services. Due to his other DWI case conviction, this 2018 case was ultimately dismissed in September 2021.

Mitchell was charged and arrested for DWI on March 9, 2020, after officers responded to a car crash at 1:44 in the morning where a car "backed into another car." Police officers observed the reality star wearing "disorderly" clothing, observing his eyes to be "bloodshot" and "glossy," having "slurred speech," being "disoriented," "swaying" and "stumbling" when walking, and smelling strongly of alcohol.

Despite refusing to take a breath test, cops reported him to be "four" on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being highly intoxicated and charged him with having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .15 or higher. Mitchell confessed to drinking two to three Crown Apple & Sprite drinks over four hours. He was arrested, and his bond was set at $5,000.

A court appearance held on Sept. 22, 2021, resulted in Mitchell being placed on probation for 12 months, fined $4,000, and required to serve 30 hours of community service. Additionally, he was ordered to attend a Drug and Alcohol Assessment at Counseling and Education Services (CES), take a drunk driving panel class, and complete a DWI Offender Certified Education Class.

As recommended by his Supervisor Officer, he was also ordered to complete additional counseling and treatment. Furthermore, the judge ordered the installation of an ignition interlock in his car, which is a breathalyzer that he must breathe into to drive. In September 2022, Mitchell was officially discharged from probation.

Mitchell's Hulu bio states that he got into the service industry after an injury ended his career in college basketball at Texas State. Among the jobs he has held include bar manager at Austin's biggest nightclub, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, a sales manager at a company called Spot On for three months, and HVAC Sales for a company called ARS for six months in 2020. His IMDB page indicates he got into acting shortly after, since he appeared in the CW series Walker, a film called Masquerade, and will appear in Hierarchy later this year.