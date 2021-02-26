Paramount+ Streaming: Everything Coming on the March 4 Launch

Paramount+ is ready to disembark for public consumption on March 4. ViacomCBS introduced the wealth of content that is being produced and planned for the streaming platform, adding to some already massive announcements that preceding the investors event that thrust the company from CBS All-Access to Paramount+. (You can subscribe to Paramount+ with a free trial here.) Following the merger between CBS and Viacom, many properties from MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET are now under the same roof. And with that, several new shows, spins on old classics and a few curveballs have been added to the programming slate. Paramount+ launches in about a month and ViacomCBS released plenty of new information about its upcoming catalog and the possibilities of the future. CBS All Access was the first over-the-top (OTT) streaming service offered by an American broadcast network, paving the way for the so-called "streaming wars" that have followed. Over the last few years, it has drawn some fans in with original content not available anywhere else and put a prestige TV budget behind network favorites like Star Trek. By all appearances, that streak will carry on at Paramount+. For now, here is everything we know is coming to Paramount+ when it launches.

SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Avatar Studios (Photo: Paramount+ 2021 CBS Interactive, Inc.) When Paramount+ launches on Thursday, March 4, it will also host the premiere of two new SpongeBob SquarePants projects. The first is the long-awaited feature The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, while the other is a new original series called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Both productions will be available to Paramount+ subscribers, although the movie will also be available on digital stores. Kamp Koral will premiere with six episodes to start, and another seven will premiere later on. Avatar Studios will also join the likes of SpongeBob, Fairly OddParents and Dora the Explorer — the latter pair in live-action — and a fresh reboot of Rugrats with a new animation style. The creation of Avatar Studios will bring the original creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to the platform to create new films and TV series based on those properties. prevnext

Frasier, Criminal Minds Revival, The Real Criminal Minds (Photo: CBS) Paramount+ is also launching a new true crime docuseries called The Real Criminal Minds. The title is an allusion to the beloved CBS police procedural Criminal Minds, which ended last year after 15 seasons. So far, there is no release date for the series, and it is not clear how much it will have to do with its namesake. A reboot of Criminal Minds itself is also coming to the platform, along with all 15 seasons of the original series in an exclusive deal. Next to it is the revival of Frasier, one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history with Kelsey Grammer returning to the iconic character he originated on Cheers. It'll be joined by other classic ViacomCBS properties like Flashdance, The Italian Job and Fatal Attraction. prevnext

MTV's Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, Unplugged Two reboots are on the Paramount+ roster, one of them being MTV's Behind the Music. The new series will be called MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40. Beyond that, little is known about the project. Behind the Music's past episodes will return too, along with other classic MTV staples like Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged. prevnext

The Game, The Real World, Reality Push The other reboot comes from BET, and will be a fresh take on on the sitcom The Game. The series was a fan-favorite for three seasons from 2006 to 2009, and some thought it was cut off too soon. There is no release date for the series yet. Joining this reboot is a slew of reality TV projects. Reality TV will be a major part of the Paramount+ mission going forward. A new reality series will debut every month in 2021, including the return of The Real World and the original cast from New York. prevnext

Original Programming: Lioness, The Offer, Halo, Yellowstone Start streaming with Paramount+ on March 4. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 3, 2021 Lioness is a new original series coming to Paramount+, created by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. The show is a spy drama, and expectations are high after Sheridan's success on Yellowstone and Sicario. There is no premiere date for the series yet. Sheridan will also bring two spinoffs for Yellowstone to the platform, the Super Bowl surprise Y:1883 prequel series and then 6666, focusing on the 6666 ranch with star Jeremy Renner. One of the first projects announced for Paramount+ was The Offer, a 10-episode limited series about the making of The Godfather. The dramatization originally starred Armie Hammer, though he stepped down from the project amid personal controversy. So far, it is not clear who will replace Hammer, nor when the project might premiere. Halo, the massive video game franchise, will finally make the jump to scripted television on Paramount+, moving from it's prior target on Showtime to help bolster the streaming efforts. Pablo Schreiber, from The Wire and American Gods, will star in the series and fans of the games can expect the show to stick close to the story. prevnext

A Quiet Place 2, Mission: Impossible 7 (Photo: Paramount Pictures) One of the biggest reveals from Wednesday's event is how Paramount will release films in theaters and then release them on Paramount+ just 45 days after their initial release. This includes Mission: Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2 and the Paw Patrol movie. The platform has also signed a deal with EPIX, offering access to their expansive film catalog alongside Paramount's offerings. prevnext

Comedy Central Greats Comedy Central is flexing its muscle on the platform upon its premiere on March 4. Not only will Trevor Noah bring a spin-off to The Daily Show to Paramount+, a weekly version called The Weekly Show, he'll be joined by some classics from the network's past. Workaholics will make a film return to close out the series starring Anders Holm, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson for one final look at pointless office life. Inside Amy Schumer will also make a return for a fifth season, marking the comedian's latest streaming foray folliowing the birth of her baby and her Apple TV+ cooking show. prevnext