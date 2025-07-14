20 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (July 14)

Netflix’s streaming library is getting a little bigger this week!

As we cross more days off the calendar, the streaming giant is stocking 20 more titles, a mix of films, TV shows, and Netflix originals, from the July 2025 content list.

This week’s roundup features a total of 13 new and returning Netflix originals, including the latest installment of the streamer’s Trainwreck docuseries. Netflix will be putting a heavy focus on documentaries this week, with Amy Bradley Is Missing, about the 1998 disappearance of Amy Bradley, also debuting. Other originals arriving this week include SAKAMOTO DAYS Season 1, Part 2, UNTAMED, and the original film Almost Family.

This week’s selection also includes a few fan-favorite movies, including Mamma Mia! and the complete Jaws franchise, the four films streaming on Netflix just in time for Shark Week 2025!

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Monday, July 14

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.”

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “On October 15, 2009, a father in Fort Collins Colorado calls 911, claiming that his home-made flying saucer has escaped from the back yard, carrying his six-year-old son inside. This stranger-than-fiction claim is backed up by footage from a news helicopter, which catches up with the balloon and is live-streaming the chase. What starts as a local emergency quickly escalates into a national one, as everyone from the National Guard, to the Sheriff, and Homeland Security, struggles to come up with a plan to safely rescue ‘Balloon Boy’.

As the balloon softly lands, people pray for a miracle reunion – but instead they discover no boy inside. What appears to be a tragedy takes a sharp turn into something else. Public sympathy quickly turns into righteous outrage, as Balloon Boy quickly becomes one of America’s most infamous, and bizarre news stories.”

Amy Bradley Is Missing

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “On March 23, 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley disappears without a trace from the cruise ship she and her family were vacationing on. Despite thorough searches of the ship, Amy is nowhere to be found and the cruise has already docked in their next port, Curaçao, opening the door for 2400 passengers to explore the island and allowing Amy to potentially disappear into the crowd. Hours later, Amy is still nowhere to be found and fear sets in that Amy may have fallen overboard before port. But a body is never discovered. The search for Amy expands as the FBI and local authorities launch an investigation where everyone becomes a potential suspect. AMY BRADLEY IS MISSING is a three part documentary series from directors and executive producers Ari Mark and Phil Lott (Ample Entertainment) that delves into this cold case decades in the making as the search for Amy continues. As the years pass by, possible sightings of Amy pop up in various locations from multiple people. Is it really her? Was this a tragic accident or a crime? – anything is possible. But for Amy’s family – only one thing matters: bringing their daughter home alive.”

UNTAMED

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Almost Family

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter’s Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 7/14/25

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/15/25

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Avail. 7/16/25

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Avail. 7/17/25

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/18/25

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is giving two major movies the boot this week, with subscribers now only having a few days left to stream two of the biggest films in recent years.

Leaving 7/15/25

Barbie

Leaving 7/16/25

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga