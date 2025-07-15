HBO Max Ripped for Canceling Promising Crime Drama

One of HBO Max’s most promising series was over before it even had a chance to get off the ground.

The crime thriller series Duster, which is set in 1972 and stars Josh Holloway as a getaway driver in a 1970 Plymouth Duster working with an FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) to take down a local crime lord (Keith David), was cancelled after just one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which was created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, was originally ordered by HBO Max in April 2020 but curiously not released until this year.

By all accounts, Duster was beloved by both critics and audiences. The series currently sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 83% from the RT audience. It also remained on HBO Max’s daily top 10 for its entire run. However, it never cracked the top 10 on Nielsen’s streaming charts—likely a dealbreaker for Warner Bros. Discovery. Its cancellation leaves The Pitt as the only HBO Max original series.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television,” said an HBO Max statement to Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

Fans on Twitter/X were extremely unhappy with the news.

“HBO I CANT BELIEVE YOU CANCELED DUSTER. YOU ARE GOING TO TAKE IT BACK,” one user wrote.

HBO I CANT BELIEVE YOU CANCELED DUSTER. YOU ARE GOING TO TAKE IT BACK — Soy / Sprout !! (@soydi3r) July 14, 2025

“No no no no!! This is a fantastic show! And all the great cars! And Easter eggs in the intro! And conspiracies!,” another user wrote. “@netflix pick this up!!”

No no no no!! This is a fantastic show! And all the great cars! And Easter eggs in the intro! And conspiracies! @netflix pick this up!!

https://t.co/3VHF01RGQR — Survived45 🌊🌊🌪️ (@LetsBeAmericans) July 14, 2025

“I cannot believe they canceled duster on hbo max!!! the show was just getting started,” yet another user wrote.