Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House 2’ Faces Major Setback

We might not see Elwood Dalton again anytime soon.

A new report from Deadline shares that director Guy Ritchie has bowed out of Road House 2. Ritchie was set to take over from Doug Liman, the director of the first film.

It’s disappointing news for fans of the first, as Ritchie was seen by most as a massive upgrade for the sequel. No reason for the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director’s departure was announced.

The first Road House, a remake of the 1989 film, revolves around former UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) taking a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys.

It was a smashing success for Prime Video when it released in March 2024, netting over 80 million viewers in the first eight weeks. Given that, it’s no surprise that the Deadline report says the movie’s production is an “important priority” for Amazon MGM and the studio is frantically searching for a new director so that production can proceed as planned this fall.

Plot details on Road House 2 are still a mystery, especially given that at the end of the first we see Elwood Dalton depart Florida for good. However, we do know that Dave Bautista has been offered a role in the sequel.