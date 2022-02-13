Super Bowl Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2022 Revealed

Kendrick Lamar took the stage alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, landing him in the company of other musical guests who have played the time-honored show. The performance marked the latest accomplishment for Lamar, 34, whose decades-long career has earned him a multi-million-dollar net worth.

What is Kendrick Lamar’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendrick Lamar has a net worth of $75 million, making him one of the most popular and highest-paid rappers on the planet. Since breaking into the music scene with his first mixtape at the age of 16, Lamar has earned more than $180 million in his career, with his annual earnings increasing nearly every year. According to the outlet, in 2013, the year following the release of his first major studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city — and the same year Kanye West announced the musician would support him on his first solo headlining tour in five years — Lamar brought home $9 million. In 2014, the same year that he was nominated for seven Grammys, he again earned $9 million. His annual earnings increased by $3 million in 2015, with Lamar taking in $12 million, and by 2017, Lamar was earning $30 million. He had his best year yet in 2018 when he earned $60 million. Celebrity Net Worth’s most recent earning figures show that Lamar brought in $39 million in 2019, earning mass sums of money through his various musical endeavors.

Lamar now has several big career moves lined up, the most notable being his Sunday Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Lamar was confirmed to be one of the five headlining performers in September, with Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter promising that the halftime show was “history in the making.” Meanwhile, Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said in a press release that bringing the star-studded roster of musicians together would “prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Amid news that Lamar will take the stage alongside a star-studded roster of other musicians, many fans have theorized that Lamar is set to end his musical hiatus. The rapper’s most recent album, Damn, was released in April 2017, though Billboard reported in late January that Lamar may be set to release a new single sometime before his halftime show performance. The sources told the outlet the single could drop on Friday, Feb. 4, or, now seeming more likely, Friday, Feb. 11. The single could tease an upcoming album. Lamar, however, has not confirmed rumors of a new single or album.

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show is set to take place approximately between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET. It will follow the completion of the first two quarters of the Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, with both the game and halftime show performance available for viewing on NBC and Peacock.