See Which NFL Team Will Be on HBO’s Hard Knocks This Season

The next season of Hard Knocks will see the NFL and HBO collaborating with the mafia—Bills mafia, that is.

Each year, HBO goes behind the scenes with one NFL team during their preseason training. This season, the documentary crew will head to New York to hang out with the Buffalo Bills and their star quarterback Josh Allen.

It’s the first time the Bills have ever appeared on the long-running documentary series, which has been produced almost every year since 2001. Actor Liev Schreiber has narrated almost every season of Hard Knocks since its inception.

Storylines are ripe for reality TV over in Buffalo this season, with Josh Allen winning the Most Valuable Player award in the 2024 NFL season but once again falling short in the playoffs. Famously, the Bills have underperformed in the postseason every season of Allen’s career.

In addition, a new edition of Hard Knocks: In Season will premiere this December and focus on the NFC East division. Documentary crews will be traveling the winter roads with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders as each team dukes it out for a playoff spot.

The Bills are known for their fiercely devoted fanbase, who call themselves the “Bills mafia.” How devoted are the fans, you ask? An older viral video of a fan falling through a table at a Bills game has turned into a famous pre-game tradition, with thousands of Bills fans kicking off each home game by intentionally jumping through tables (and hurting themselves) as they sit outside of the stadium.

The newest season of Hard Knocks premieres Tuesday, August 5 on HBO at 9 PM EST.