Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Pepsi Confirms Massive Lineup

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI is now set. On Thursday, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which will take place at SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Super Bowl and the halftime show will air on NBC and steam on Peacock.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said in a press release. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

The halftime show will mark the first time the five legendary artists will perform together. It’s fitting considering Super Bowl LVI will be the first time Los Angeles has hosted the event in nearly 30 years. Collectively, the five artists have won 43 Grammy and have created 22 No. 1 albums.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi said in a press release. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Dr. Dre said he is excited for the chance to perform in front of over 100 million viewers in his hometown. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”