Super Bowl Halftime Show: Mary J. Blige Net Worth 2022 Revealed

Mary J. Blige took the stage Sunday alongside other music greats Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, marking her first Super Bowl halftime show performance since 2001, and nobody makes it to the Super Bowl Halftime Show once, let alone twice, without an impressive career behind them. In Blige’s case, her decades-long career in the music industry has led to an impressive net worth.

What is Mary J. Blige’s net worth?

Blige’s long career in music, as well as other ventures including acting, has helped Blige amass a $20 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which noted that paperwork from her 2018 divorce from Martin Isaacs revealed Blige makes around $300,000 per month. Blige, however, will not be receiving a paycheck for her Sunday performance, as Super Bowl halftime performers are not paid. Per league policy, as reported by Esquire, the NFL covers all costs related to the production of the halftime show, but the performers don’t take home a paycheck. However, the halftime show offers plenty of promotion.

Born in The Bronx, New York, in January 1971, Blige got her start in the music industry at a young age, first pursuing a music career after dropping out of high school during her junior year. After a brief stint in a Yonkers band named Pride and signing to Uptown Records as the company’s youngest artist, and also their first female artist, Blige began working with record producer Sean Combs and produced her debut album What’s the 411?. That album not only won Blige two Soul Train Music Awards in 1993 but also earned her the title of “Queen of Hip Hop Soul,” a title she has held for decades now throughout the release of numerous albums and hit singles.

Blige in September was confirmed to be one of five performers headlining the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. She was joined by Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The performance marked Blige’s second such halftime show performance, the singer having previously appeared during the equally as star-studded 2001 halftime show, which was headlined by Aerosmith, ‘NSync, Britney Spears, and Nelly, with Blige in a cameo role. Blige revealed in a January 2022 interview with Elle that due to time constraints, she can only perform a single song during this year’s show. She said she wants that song to be her 2001 hit “Family Affair,” which was produced by Dr. Dre and became Blige’s first No. 1 hit single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can tune into this year’s halftime show on Sunday on NBC and Peacock. The Big Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the halftime show set to take place at around 8 to 8:30 p.m. following the first two quarters of the game.